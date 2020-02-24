Speaker of the Osun state House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye on Monday said that the ‘Amotekun’ corps will assist the police and other security agencies carry out their lawful activities that will maintain law and order in the state.

The speaker stated at a public hearing organized by the state House of Assembly on the Osun Security Network Agency (‘Amotekun’) bill that when the bill is passed into law, it will ensure safe highways, improve security in remote areas, waterways and in the hinterlands among others.

Owoeye held that recruitment of personnel into the ‘Amotekun’ corps will reduce the rate of unemployment in the state and throughout the south-west region.

He stressed that for ‘Amotekun’ to be successful, the support of all will be needed, saying that Section 24 of the constitution provides that “it shall be the duty of every citizen to make positive and useful contributions to the advancement, progress and well-being of the community where he resides.”

Osun state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who was represented at the public hearing by the Deputy Governor, Gboyega Alabi noted that peace and security is the principal factor for business and investment to thrive.

He said that “If ‘Amotekun’ works, investment windows will be open. ‘Amotekun’ will give wings to the Osun economic and investment summit as well as the Osun Investment Promotion Agency which are our windows to economic and industrial transformation.

“No state or nation can be stronger than the quality of its laws. ‘Amotekun’ is as strong as we elect to make it, especially at this public hearing, whose outcome shall polish and enrich its legal outlook and determine the quality of the peace and prosperity we enjoy.”

The representative of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation (NACOMYO) at the public hearing, Jamiu Adeyemi harped on the need for the state House of Assembly to consider worship centres as places that ‘Amotekun’ corps should be posted to, noting that such places are soft targets for criminals.

Prof. Aliyu Alao of the African Security Forum urged the House of Assembly to ensure that people in the Diaspora are actively taken care of in the bill.

The academic canvassed u the importance of ensuring an annual report on the activities of the ‘Amotekun’ corps, noting that this would create room for checks and balances.

Also speaking at the public hearing, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdrasheed Olabomi requested that traditional rulers should be involved in the running of the outfit, saying that their involvement will be of immense benefits to the actualisation of the corps.