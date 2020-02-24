Governor Obiano of Anambra State has lauded Air Peace for what he described as acute patriotism, saying that it is Nigeria’s leading air carrier that is leading Nigeria’s re-branding on the global stage.

In a statement today in Awka, the state capital, the Anambra government noted that there “is no individual or organization anywhere in the world helping as much as Air Peace to re-brand Nigeria in the comity of nations, starting with the global aviation industry”.

The statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, the state government cited the airline’s plans to commence operations into Mumbai, India, next month as “the latest brave effort by the firm to position the country strategically on the global scene”.

“All Nigerians are impressed by the fact that a few months after Nigeria and India signed a bilateral air service agreement (BASA), our own airline has taken far-reaching steps to make Nigerians benefit reasonably from the deal”, declared the state government which noted that, though 25 foreign airlines operate into the country, some from multiple destinations, Nigeria has been utilizing not more than 10 per cent of its air agreements with other nations on account of limited capacity.

“Air Peace began international operations last July 3 with direct flights into the United Arab Emirates, charging passengers from Lagos to Sharjah and Dubai about half of the fares by foreign airlines on the same route.

The airline, which commenced scheduled passenger flights in 2014 a year after incorporation, scored a bull’s eye on September 14, 2018, when it signed in the residence of the American consul-general in Lagos a deal worth billions of dollars with Boeing Corporation to purchase 10 brand new planes from the world’s foremost aircraft manufacturing company which is based in Seattle, Washington State.

“Air Peace has proved to be an excellent Nigerian brand in the West African sub-region where it has been operating successfully without any serious incident for the past six years”, Commissioner Adinuba asserted in the statement.

If not for Air Peace, according to the Anambra State government, Nigeria “would have been getting next to nothing from its bilateral service agreements (BASAs) with 92 countries in all regions of the world”.

“Air Peace has enabled Nigeria to become recognized lately in global aviation”, said the state government, “unlike in the last few years when there was not one single indigenous air carrier able to compete strongly with foreign operators.

“Even the few indigenous airlines which ventured to operate on international routes were using only one wide-body aircraft each, which put them in a terrible position because of any time there was a problem with the operating aircraft, it would affect their entire international operations which, in turn, affected their passengers awfully.

“In contrast, Air Peace acquired three Boeing 777 planes before starting international operations, and this has ensured that its international passengers are not stranded whenever any of its machines are not available for any reason.”

The statement quoted Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State as stating that “it is truly heartwarming that Air Peace uses the latest equipment in the aviation industry like the best foreign airlines, its pilots and other crew members are trained, skilled and experienced as those of foreign carriers and it services its planes in the same place as the leading international aviation firms, yet its fares are pocket-friendly”.