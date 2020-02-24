The Port Harcourt branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has demanded for the resignation of the Rivers state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha DanDaura over the killing of a mechanic, Chima Ikwunado by police officers.

The association also called for the resignation of the former E-Crack Commander, Benson Adetuyi and the state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, for allegedly deceiving the public on the death of Chima and four others who were alleged to have been tortured along with Chima.

Our correspondent recalls that the commander of the Eagle Crack Team, otherwise known as the commissioner’s squad, Benson Adetuyi, lied about conducting an autopsy on the late Chima, which showed that he died of high sugar levels.

However, a police pathologist during an official autopsy on the late Chima debunked claims that any autopsy had been previously carried out on the deceased.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of NBA, Port Harcourt, Sylvanus Adaka, said that available evidence has shown the loss of credibility by the named officers.

Adaka insisted that the other police officers involved in the death of Chima and the alleged torture of his four colleagues must be brought to book to serve as deterrent to other police officers.

Meanwhile, the four police officers involved in the killing and torture of the suspects have been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID, while a female police officer who allegedly has a history of torturing male detainees has returned to her duty post after being invited for questioning by the SCID.

READ ALSO: NDLEA boss wants establishment of drug clubs in tertiary institutions

It is expected that the state commissioner of police would address the public this week following the release of the autopsy report conducted on the late Chima, which has been handed over to the homicide unit of the SCID.

In a related development, the family of the late Chima have alleged that they are under pressure by the state police commissioner to drop their demand for justice.

Elder brother to the late Chima, Anthony Ikwunado, said the family was called to a closed door meeting with the police commissioner of after the commissioner was served the court papers which the family and the Ikoku spare parts dealers instituted against the police.