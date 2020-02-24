The Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA), Wakama chapter in Nasarawa State, has urged Nigerians to protect and preserve their cultural heritage in the interest of unborn generations.

Mr Andrew Usman, the National Chairman of the association, made the call on Monday in Wakama while addressing various committee members ahead of planned Wakama Day scheduled for first quota of this year.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa Miyetti Allah bans night, under-age grazing



This, he said, would also create job opportunities and for the overall development of the country.

He said that various ethnic groups and other Nigerians could reap important benefits by embracing their cultures.

According to him, promoting cultural activities by various ethnic nationalities will not only promote peace and unity but would also generate employment and boost the revenue base of the country.

“If we did not protect and promote our culture, our children will be a generation without culture.

“Let’s promote culture by producing our cultural wears, attires, clothes, hand bangles and beats, among others.

“This is one of the ways of encouraging employment and boosting the revenue base of the individual and government.

“This will also go a long way in boosting the socio-economic activities and standard of living of our people if culture is been promoted,” he said.

Alaku urged the various committee members to be up and doing in order to ensure the success of the forthcoming Wakama Day.

He also charged members of the association to contribute positively to the success of the upcoming event for the overall development of the association and culture sector.

Besides, the chairman urged the people of the area and other Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.