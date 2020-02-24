A maid, Sainan Abam, 21, and a dispatch rider, Destiny Akachukwu, 28, on Monday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing employer’s jewellery, worth 720,000

The police charged Abam and Akachukwu with two counts of conspiracy and theft.They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 6 , at 8 p.m. at Horizon Lekki Garden, Lagos State.

He alleged that they conspired and stole two sets of gold necklace, two bangles, one earring and one ring, all worth N720,000 which belonged to their employer, Mrs Tina Irenosen.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Magistrate T. A. Anjorin-Ajose admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.Anjorin-Ajose adjourned the case until March 3 for hearing.