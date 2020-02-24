The Kwara state government on Monday inaugurated a 12-member committee to wade into age long crisis amongst members of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the 16 local government areas of the state.

The protracted leadership crisis has rocked the union, leading to the emergence of two factions.

Inaugurating the committee, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi, said government cannot fold its arms and watch the crisis trigger off violence in any part of the state.

FCT health workers sensitised on measures to control epidemic prone diseases

The commissioner said she has met with the two factions of the union to have first hand information on the age -long crisis and reaffirmed the determination of the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq administration to continue to be workers friendly and tolerate the independence of workers union in the state.

The commissioner has therefore, directed that the two factions to maintain the status quo pending the outcome of the committee’s findings.

Members of the committee, according to the commissioner are the permanent secretary, establishment and training, who also doubles as permanent secretary Kwara state Local Government Service Commission as the chairman.

Directors of personnel management of Offa, Baruteen, Ilorin South, Ifelodun, Ilorin West, Moro, Edu, Ekiti and Ilorin East Local Government Councils are members of the committee.

Others are a director from the Kwara state Local Government Service Commission, while the assistant director, local government affairs from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs will serve as secretary of the committee.

The commissioner did not give a specific time frame for the submission of the committee’s findings, but directed that it must be submitted within the shortest time.