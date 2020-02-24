The Kebbi state government says it will take adequate care of the children of soldiers by providing them with scholarships, free healthcare services, empowerment and employment opportunities in the state.

Governor Atiku Bagudu, accompanied by his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, said this while hosting the leadership of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA).

The association was led by the wife of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Nigeria Army, Sokoto, Hajiya Fatima Aminu-Bande in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Gov. Bagudu commended members of the association for the visit and the contribution of the army towards ensuring the state remains peaceful in the country.

“My administration has placed premium on the welfare of soldiers and their families, and their children will enjoy scholarships even after they are transferred out of the state,” he said.

The governor also said he is prepared to support the association to establish entrepreneurship centres and the pursuit of education, but however, advised the association to harmonise their activities with other bodies to enjoy the maximum benefits.

Also speaking, the governor’s wife pledged to collaborate with the women in ensuring adequate public enlightenment, mobilisation and sensitisation of their members to help other women.

She advised them to visit hospitals for the early detection of cancer and to care for those suffering from the disease, and commended the officers’ wives for their care for children and widows of fallen soldiers.

The governor’s wife added that her Medicaid Cancer Foundation would work jointly with the association for optimum results.

Earlier, the Chairperson of NAOWA, Hajiya Aminu-Bande, had said the visit by members of the association is to register their appreciation for the support and care of soldiers and their families by the incumbent administration in the state.

“We solicit for more support and assistance to enable the association set-up education centres to cater for the children of widows and soldiers,” she said.