Kano state Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Kabir Getso, says the state is working toward enacting law to end indiscriminate felling of trees across the state.

The commissioner disclosed this on Monday when he received the state House of Assembly Committee on Environment.

According to him, the law is necessary because the issue of forestry is important in terms of prevention of desert encroachment and addressing the effect of climate.

“That is why we need to have a forestry law just the way the federal government has. There is the need we establish such law and we need the support of the assembly,’’ he said.

The commissioner added that the law if enacted will ensure that anyone caught felling trees without permission is punished accordingly.

He said that this would curb the illegal act and urged the legislators to support the ministry.

Getso said: “We are also making plans to plant over one million seeds in 2020 across the state to ensure that the state is beautified and look greener than before.

“The ministry is also making arrangement to distribute gas cylinders to discourage the rampant use of fire wood in our society.

“That will also contribute in reducing climate challenges resulting smoke discharge by the use of firewood which affect the health of the people through air pollution. This will also discourage cutting of trees.’’

The commissioner stated that tricycle riders were major defaulters during the monthly sanitation in the state, adding that the ministry will soon involve the Kano state Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) in the exercise.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Musa Ali, said the visit was to discuss challenges in the environment sector and the way forward.

Ali expressed the readiness of the legislators to be part of the monthly sanitation, saying that such would enable them have knowledge of the exercise in the state.