Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Sunday, said the gang-up against his re-election bid will soon crumble like a pack of cards.

Governor Akeredolu said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Segun Ajiboye, in Akure, the state capital.

No fewer than seven chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Unity Forum have shown interest in the governorship position.

Meanwhile, the party’s primary election has been fixed for July, while the governorship election will hold on October 10 according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Akeredolu was reacting to the lawmaker representing Ondo North Senatorial districts, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, who said the APC chieftains are united against his re-election bid.

Boroffice had said APC Unity Forum, which comprises aggrieved members, would present the standard-bearer of the party in the forthcoming governorship poll.

However, the governor’s media aide in a swift reaction, said: “Governor Akeredolu is not a desperate politician. He is not threatened by any gang-up in respect of the 2020 governorship race.

“His belief in the sanctity of the people’s backing remains unshaken. Just as government of Ondo State led by Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) believes in the right of all qualified persons to aspire to be governor, it is perhaps, untoward on the part of supposed leaders to be unrestrained in the pursuit of their ambitions.

“Our initial perception of the pernicious outburst of the senator was to ignore him because such was misguided.

“However, the public, especially all lovers of our dear party, the APC, deserve to know that the vituperation of Senator Boroffice are fall-outs of deflated hopes.

“This is more so that his huge investment to destroy the party and stem the pace of development in Ondo State appears to have yielded no positive results.”