Men of the Lagos State fire service, in collaboration with other rescue teams in the early hours on Monday, battled to put out a fire that broke out again at Olusosun dumpsite, Ojota area of Lagos State.

Recall that similar incident happened sometime in 2018 which prompted the then Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to shut down the site indefinitely. Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident which he said occurred at 6.30 am.

According to him, “The agency received a distress call and activated response to the Olusosun Dumpsite, Ojota, at about 6:40 am. “On arrival at the scene, a small pocket fire was observed and was subsequently,

extinguished with the collaboration of Lagos Fire Service.” “Further investigations revealed that the fire was as a result of organic heat generation within the body of waste, that eventually culminated into gaseous smoke.

“There has been physical manipulation of the area to uncover any brewing fire-point and surroundings have been heavily soaked/damped with water to forestall re-ignition so soon.” At press time, the situation has been brought under control with the rescue team still carrying out a further operation.