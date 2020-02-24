Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Following the recent increase in the sale of endangered wildlife products in the FCT, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has vowed to clamp down on the illegal Sales of Products derived from Wildlife within the Capital City.

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders in wildlife management, the Acting Secretary of the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mr. Ibe Prospect, expressed worry at the level of confidence perpetrators freely sale these derivatives of wildlife on the streets of Abuja, thus restating the administration’s readiness to curb such habit.

READ ALSO: FCTA to sanction property defaulters over ground rent



According to him, the meeting was convened to bring relevant stakeholders from the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Ministry of Environment, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency NESREA, Area Councils and the National Park Service to share ideas on addressing the issue.

He stressed that Nigeria being a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered species, CITES of wild Fauna and flora is obligated to abide by the agreement which aims to ensure that international Trade in wild animals does not threaten their survival.

On his part, the Director Monitoring and Enforcement of Abuja Environment Protection Board, Dr. Hassan Abubakar, said the populace as well as the perpetrators need to be sensitize and if they refuse to desist from illegal sales should be prosecuted.

One of the resource persons at the meeting, Mrs Omovoh Blessing Odafe from The Federal Ministry of Environment said under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) which is a global instrument used for regulating International Trade, which Nigeria became a signatory to the party’s convention in 1975. Basically the framework of CITES is to be respected by all parties to this Convention.

She further explained that under this convention in Schedule 1, there are some animals or plants that cannot be touched as they face outright extinction due to the peculiarities in specie.

Odafe also emphasized that the Government is working tirelessly with other Enforcement Agencies like National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), The Nigeria Customs Service, The Nigeria Immigration Service, INTERPOL and the Judiciary to make sure that Mother Nature is preserved.

In his remarks Mr. Anifowose Idowu from the FCT Satellite Town commended the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat for the meeting of Stakeholders and pleaded that it should be held frequently so as to rub minds and address salient issues as regards the environment.

The Director of Forestry in the ARDS, Mrs Caroline Opara in her closing remarks thanked all the stakeholders in attendance and stated unequivocally the Administration’s commitment to preserving wildlife and curbing the activities of Illegal Trade in the FCT.