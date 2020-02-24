Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has inaugurated the Gombe state Investment Housing Estate financed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The project which was conceived as a result of the partnership between the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Gombe state Investment and Property Development Limited was executed under the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria Estate Development Loan window.

A statement signed by the ministry’s Deputy Director (Press), Stephen Kilebi, Fashola during the inauguration ceremony in Gombe, reiterated the commitment of the Buhari administration to deliver affordable houses to Nigerians as well as complete all inherited projects.

He commended the vision of the Gombe state Investment and Property Development Limited for conceiving the plan for the estate and partnering with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria which resulted to the final delivery of the estate.

The minister also used the occasion to flag- off the north-east national cooperative housing development scheme which he said is basically to encourage people form groups to acquire land and build the type of houses they desire.

Accordingly, he explained that the idea of the housing cooperative is for buyers to determine houses that meets their expectations, remove the middlemen contractors and make houses more affordable to low and middle income earners.

On the economy of housing, Fashola stated that many jobs are being created and wealth redistributed through housing contracts, pointing out that food vendors, masons, artisans, labourers, carpenters, tailors and welders are engaged, and earn income working at project sites.

While urging people to come together to establish housing cooperatives, Mr. Fashola congratulated the beneficiaries of the houses and prayed God to give them peace as they live in the estate.

Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya commended the commitment of the Buhari administration in providing shelter for Nigerians, asserting that providing shelter is one of the responsibilities of any government that is concerned about its citizens.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Dangiwa, commended the efforts of the works and housing minister for encouraging the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to collaborate with state governments in providing houses through cooperative societies.

He explained that it was through the partnership between the bank and Gombe state Investment limited that the estate which has 311 houses out of which 150 have being completed and comprises 82 units of two bedroom detached bungalows and 68 units of 3 bedroom detached bungalows was delivered.