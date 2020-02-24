An organic farmer, Mr Uche Ikenga, has called for the adoption of organic farming by local farmers owing to its immense benefits to human health.

Ikenga made the call in an interview with the News Agency of the (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

He said that the major challenges faced in organic farming system were the wrong perception Nigerians have about it.

“Even most local farmers believe that the practice of organic farming is very expensive.

“They feel the practice of organic farming is messy because they make use of mostly natural ingredients.

“They feel it does not give you the same yields that conventional farming gives. Also organic farming takes a lot of time to cultivate.

“We want people to know the beauty of organic farming. We also want to make moves for markets and supermarkets to have organic sections so people can identify them.

“Why most local farmers prefer conventional farming is because they are looking for an increased yield and do not want to consider the benefits of organic farming,” the expert told NAN.

Ikenga said that there was always a difference between organically grown crops and the ones cultivated with fertilisers, adding that Nigerians needed to know the difference.

“We need all the support and knowledge we can get to boost organic farming practice in the country.

“It is not only crops that can be organically grown but also poultry, animals and even fish.



“To get people to appreciate the value of organic crops, we have decided as much as possible to make it more affordable.

“It is very difficult for the average person to easily identify organic crop for now, but we are trying to make a movement to sensitise people on organic farming.

“There is always a difference between organically grown crops and the ones grown conventionally.

“A lot of individuals have started movements to help people identify organic government but we also need the government help to achieve this,” Ikenga said.

The expert said organic farming needed the personal attention of the farmer because not many people understood the process and intricacies of the farming system.

“Because the farmer needs to pay close attention in organic farming system to monitor it so that the result intended is what is achieved.

“We can always train and retrain in the practice of this farming system because it is an area that is evolving. So in few months or years to come when people see organic grown crops they will appreciate it better.

“We want a situation where crops and plants will be grown organically even if the farmer does not make so much money as in conventional farming.

“We will be saving a lot of Nigerians health when they eat organically grown crops and animals. It will take time but I believe we can achieve it,” the expert said.