The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has warned fraudsters dropping his name and the names of officers of the commission to desist from the act or face arrest and prosecution.

Magu gave this warning on Monday during a meeting with officers and men of the commission at the EFCC corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The EFCC boss also urged the general public to be wary of influence peddlers as he said that the commission under his watch will continue to do the right thing for a better tomorrow.

He said that “there are people who have been going about, telling people that they are my friends and officials of the commission; they go about collecting money from suspects, with a promise to influence their cases here. Let me make this very clear, I am nobody’s friend.

“When it comes to the job, which is the fight against corruption, I am no one’s friend. We are working hard to make sure such people are arrested, properly prosecuted and punished accordingly.”

This warning is coming on the heels of the arrest of three suspects for dropping Magu’s name and those of some senior officers of the commission as well as impersonating operatives of the EFCC.

The suspects, who are currently in EFCC net, were arrested for falsely parading themselves as staff of the commission and dropping staff names for illicit material gains from unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects are Samson Sani, Chinaza Ike and one Kenneth Osita.

Sani (38) is accused of parading himself as a course 8 staff of the EFCC and as well as the head of the forensic unit of the commission.

He is alleged to have collected N5 million from one Henry Agbo with a promise to influence the outcome of a criminal matter the commission was handling.

Following his arrest, Sani was found with a forged identity card that bore features associated with the EFCC, with which he deceives people into believing that he was a bona-fide EFCC detective and had collected another N770, 000 from one Dominic Agbo.

The anti-graft agency said that all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.