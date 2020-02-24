The Makurdi zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Elizabeth Akaa before Justice M. A. Ikpambese of the Benue state High Court, Makurdi, on a one-count charge bordering on breach of trust, dishonesty and misappropriation to the tune of N9 million.

The money is alleged to belong to the Guma Local Government Area chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

Prosecution counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua told the court that from 2016 -2018, N27. 097 million was entrusted in the care of Mrs. Akaa as the chairman of local government chapter of NULGE.

According to prosecution, the accused committed a breach of trust by misappropriating N9 million out of the amount, an offence punishable under Section 313 of the Penal Code of Benue state, 2004.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecuting counsel requested for a trial date, while asking the court to remand the accused person in a correctional centre.

However, counsel to the defendant, Otache Bako urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice M. Ikpambese granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500 million with one surety in like sum that must be resident and possess a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court also directed that the surety must show evidence of such or must be a civil servant not below GL 10 with his/her letter of appointment and must deposit one passport photograph with the court.

Subsequently, the defendant was remanded in the Makurdi Maximum Correctional Centre pending the perfection of her bail conditions, even as the court adjourned the case to March 25 for trial.

The EFCC had received a petition dated April 25, 2019 from the concerned staff of Guma Local Government Area in Benue state, alleging that the defendant diverted monies belonging to deceased staff of the union to her daughter’s account.