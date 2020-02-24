The Edo House of Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution lifting the suspension on Philip Eguaroje, the vice chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The move was sequel to the consideration of the report of an ad-hoc committee on the impeachment of the vice chairman.

The motion to consider the report was moved by Roland Asoro, the leader of the House and seconded by the Deputy leader Marcus Onobun, member representing Esan West.

The Chairman of the committee, Macus Onobun said the committee discovered that Councillors of the LGA had absolved the vice chairman of all allegations levelled against him.

The committee, consequently, recommended that the the suspension of the vice Chairman be lifted and all his entitlement be restored with effect from the date he was suspended.

The lawmakers unanimously approved the recommendations of committee.

The Speaker, Francis Okiye, subsequently, directed that clean copies of the resolution be sent to relevant authorities for immediate action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice chairman was suspended in July 2019 for alleged gross misconduct.

Meanwhile, the House also passed a bill for law to amend the Edo House of Assembly Service Commission Law 2001.

According to the amended law, the Clerk of the House will now be at par, in rank and status, with the head of service.

The Deputy Clerk, administration, legal and legislative matters, will also be at par with permanent secretaries in the State.