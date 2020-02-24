The resuscitation of cotton farming in the country shall fortify the economy by employment generation and revival of cotton related industry, as well as facilitate exportation of lint.

This is according to the 2019 report on farmers’ field day to showcase the performance of biotech (bt) cotton held at the premises of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), on Dec. 17, 2019.



The report was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Abuja by Dr Rose Gidado, National Coordinator, Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, Nigeria Chapter.



According to the report, the Federal Government’s vision to revive the cotton sector had been made tangible by the introduction of two bt cotton hybrids, Mahyco C 567 BGII and Mahyco C 571 BGII.



Through the National Variety Release Committee in Ibadan, the Federal Government had approved the commercial cultivation of the two bt cotton hybrids.



This was possible after two years of multi-locational trials conducted by the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Zaria, incollaboration with NABDA, Mahyco and other partners.



The report also stated that “adoption of Mahyco Bollgard2 Hybrid seed has the potential to bring in much needed cotton revolution in the country’’.



It said “the released `Mahyco Cotton Hybrids in Bollgard2’ offer significantly higher yield levels, superior cotton quality and decrease the cost of pest control, thereby enhancing the income level of farmers.’’



The report stated further that in 2019, the primary objective of Mahyco was to demonstrate the value of hybrids and technology to farmers in their own fields.



In the wet season of 2019, more than 2,000 samples were distributed to selected farmers to let them understand the crop, train the farmers on right agronomy to optimize the yield in farmer fields.



Moreover, seed production trainings were taken up in two states, with the objective of capacity building pertaining to seed production within the country.



More than 200 on-field farmers’ trainings on right agronomic practices were conducted during various phases of crop growth across 12 states, where the free samples were distributed.



More than 70 field days were conducted during harvesting time, to make aware the farming community the value of the newly released Mahyco Cotton Hybrids.



The report also stated that across the locations, an incremental yield advantage of 2 tonnes or more was observed (over traditional cotton seed).



“All the farmers who have experienced the value of these Mahyco Bollagard2 Hybrids, are keen in accessing the seed for their use next year (2020).



“With an objective to meet at least part of the demand with local production 2023-2025, the capacity building on seed production will be continued and up scaled by training registered farmers,’’ the report read.



Prof Alex Akpa, Ag. Director General of NABDA said scientists had laboured under laboratory condition for years to proffer solutions to the destructive effects of pink bollworm on cotton and the associated low yield.



According to the report, Akpa said the closest that farmers got to success were the use of pesticides, which had and still has its own negative effects.



Akpa had stressed the economic importance of the two bt Cotton varieties, saying it had become necessary to use advanced technology tools such as genetic engineering in crop production.



According to him, it shall generate yields at economically viable scales for the Nigerian farmer, and “many great countries of the world have had to adopt various aspects of genetic engineering to meet challenges.’’



He said these were challenges associated with crop production, health and environment and that the U.S., India and China are global examples and leaders in bt Cotton deployment.



Dr Rose Gidado, who is also Deputy Director of NABDA said “cotton has been chosen as Nigeria’s crop of pride because it reflects national needs and efforts towards transforming the textile industry.’’



The report said the farmers field day had in attendance policy makers (Ministers representatives, DGs of MDAs), regulators including CBN, textile industry members etc.