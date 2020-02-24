Some Namibian experts say that the Chinese government has been doing well in controlling spread of the coronavirus while at the same time promoting social and economy development.

Mr Shaun Whittake, a clinical psychologist noted that the Chinese government’s control of the virus not to spread to African countries was fruitful.

“So far, we have not recorded any deaths due to the virus in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

“This is a sign that the Chinese government has informed and educated us on time and with right message about the virus. I am pleased to say that the government did exceptionally well.

“On the other hand, we also need to congratulate the African governments for supporting each other to fight further spread of the virus, especially if it comes to border controls,’’ Whittaker said.

He added that running a government effectively amid the disease outbreak is not easy but the Chinese government did not back down for constantly promoting economic growth and social development.

Similarly, Mr Ndumba Kamanya, a Political commentator in the University of Namibia, said that the Chinese government had managed to stay focus beside the challenges.

“We need to be mindful about the fact that we are lucky to have the Chinese as our bilateral partners in some sectors such as the health sector.

“We should thank them for even informing the rest of the world about the outbreak on time,’’ Kamanya said. (Xinhua/NAN)