China reported 150 new deaths on Monday from the coronavirus outbreak, according to health authorities – a new daily record since the Covid-19 illness began spreading in December last year, while South Korea announced a seventh death.

At the same time, 409 new cases of infection were confirmed by China’s National Health Commission.

A total of 149 of the new deaths and 398 of the new infections occurred within Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

The number of confirmed infections on the mainland rose to 77,152 with overall deaths rising to 2,592.

Despite the number of fatalities and ongoing outbreaks worldwide, official statistics point to a slowdown in the spread of the virus within China.

South Korea announced a seventh death from the novel coronavirus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The centre confirmed on Monday that the number of cases has risen by 161, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 763.

Many of the new South Korean cases are linked to a hospital (110) and to a religious group called the Shincheonji church of Jesus (129) near the south-eastern city of Daegu, authorities said.

Five of the seven deaths are believed to be linked to the hospital, which has been isolated to halt the further spread of the virus.

The city of Daegu and the nearby county of Cheongdo, where the hospital is located, have been declared “special care zones.”

Nine medical staff at Daenam Hospital have also been confirmed to be infected with Covid-19.