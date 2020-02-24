China has issued a guideline on strengthening enterprises’ measures preventing and containing the novel coronavirus spread in a bid to promote work and production resumption in an orderly manner.

The State Council also said that personnel from regions hit hard by the epidemic should be quarantined or put under medical observation, while daily health conditions of all employees should be collected and reported to local health authorities.

They said that prevention and control measures in workplaces should be strengthened, while meetings should be reduced or opened, if necessary, through teleconference systems, it said.

According to the council, enterprises should also make efforts to enhance the publicity of anti-virus knowledge among employees.

The ongoing outbreak of coronavirus disease started in December 2019 and is caused by a novel coronavirus now called severe acute respiratory syndrome. It was first identified in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, China.

The coronavirus infection is primarily through human-to-human transmission via respiratory droplets that people cough, sneeze or exhale.

The incubation period is typically between two to 14 days and symptoms may include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

China’s National Health Commission reported an additional 150 deaths and 409 new confirmed cases as of Feb. 23.