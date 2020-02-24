Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi state has approved the suspension of the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Kirfi Local Government Area, Alhaji Baffa Bara.

The suspension is contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant, Media to the state governor, Muktar Gidado, in Bauchi on Monday.

Gidado said the chairman’s suspension is with immediate effect, adding that “these issues of financial impropriety had culminated to Bara’s invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which the state government viewed as a very serious embarrassment that cannot be tolerated.

“Gov. Bala Mohammad has approved the suspension of Baffa Bara, the chairman, caretaker committee of Kirfi Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspension is due to his nonchalant attitude in running the affairs of the local government and other issues of financial impropriety which culminated to his invitation by the EFCC which the state government views as a very serious embarrassment that cannot be tolerated.

“Government also observed that the suspended chairman had not been engaging stakeholders from the local government as directed by the state governor.

“This act violates the principle of fair representation and participatory democracy as envisaged by the present administration in the state,” said Gidado.

The suspended chairman was directed to hand over the mantle of administration of the council to the deputy chairman along with all government property in his possession.

The latest action brings to three the number of local government caretaker chairmen so far suspended by the state governor. The other suspended chairmen are Nura Dan-Maishari’a of Ningi Local Government Area and Gara’u Adamu of Darazo Local Government Area.