The headquarters of the Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna on Saturday said that the army is committed to the welfare of the families of its fallen heroes.

Commander TRADOC, Maj. Gen. Abubakar Tarfa, made this known in Minna, during the 2019 combined celebration of the West African Social Activity by TRADOC and the 31Artillery Brigade.

“The Nigerian Army is committed to the welfare of the families of our fallen heroes. We have a way of making sure that they get what belong to them,” he said.

Tarfa said that since the fallen heroes are officers and soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice in the course of their duties, hence the need to take the welfare of their families they left behind serious.

“In the course of their duties, some have paid the supreme sacrifice for our tomorrow; they gave their today,” he said.

The commander lauded the army in its efforts in tackling security challenges in the state and across the country.

“The nation is battling certain security challenges and the Nigerian Army is in the forefront of tackling these challenges. In the past years, major successes were recorded by the army across the nation.

“In Niger state, troops of this cantonment deployed across the state to curb the menace of insecurity have been achieving positive results,” he said.

He pledged that the army would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure that terrorism and other forms of criminality are stamped out of the country.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai for repositioning the army to a professionally responsive force and the Niger state government for its logistic support.

Also, the Special Adviser on Security to the state governor, Brig.Gen. Abubakar Iman (rtd), assured the army of the state government’s support in ending all forms of criminality in the state.