No fewer than 2,500 youths are participating in different games and football tourney at the ongoing Agege Sports Drive (ASD) in Lagos.

The competition was being organised by ASD, in conjunction with Keke Royal Council and the 2020 Challenge Cup was kicked off on Sunday.

Mr Ademola Oni, Chairman, ASD Local Organising Committee (LOC), made this known at the sporting activities, which was established to change the narrative of people’s perception about Agege Community.

Oni said that many youths were involved in sporting activities such as local games like “Ayo Olopon” Ludo, snookers and Draft to ensure that large number of people engage in the 2020 Challenge Cup.

“We are trying to bring unity, love and team play among youths to allow them to come together, not for crimes, but for sporting activities that will bring development to the society.

“Through this yearly challenge cup competitions, many talents have been discovered and represent the country at the international levels,” he said.

According to him, empowerment programme is also on ground to ensure that youths who are not too good in sporting activities also benefit from the development.

In his remarks, Mr Yinka Ogundimu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), said that the sporting activities would allow large number of youths in Agege to showcase their talents to the world.

Ogundimu, representing Agege Constituency II, said that credence should be given to the sports drive for bringing youths together and get them busy with sporting activities for community growth.

“This is a big sport development in Agege as a whole and credence should be given to the organiser for bringing these youths together, taken them away from crimes and other social vices.

“They started this some years back, developing sporting activities from one stage to another on yearly basis.

“So, what we are having today is an evidence of what has been happening in the year past, and it shows that they have a lot of places to go in terms of games and in football,” he said.

According to him, people have been enjoying the the positive impact of sporting activities in the community, in term of business activities during the matches and other impact on the contestants.

The lawmaker said that the sporting activities would be supported to enable youths to fully showcase their talents for greater opportunities at both national and international levels.

Also, the Baale of Keke Community, High Chief Liadi Ajagunna, said the challenge cup would expose the talents of Agege youths to both national and international levels.

Ajagunna said that many youths in the community would benefit from the games, and at the same time prevent them from criminal activities.

“An idle hand is a devil workshop; this competitions will engage the youth, and at the same time keep them away from social vices that can lead to conflicts in the society, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list of streets participating in the football tournament include:

Olarenwaju, Shobowale,

Ogunipebi, Ifelodun, Oshungboye

Kosoko, Abeokuta, Suru, Adedosu,

Lagos, Stadium united.

Others are: Onafuwa, Powerline, Ijaiye, Emiloju and Kajola, which all fall under Keke Agege Community in Lagos State.

NAN also reports that Power line Street defeated Adedosu with three goals to two, while Kajola defeated Oshungboye Street with three goals to two in the opening matches.