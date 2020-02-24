A 20-year-old man, Chinedu Eze, was on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged cultism and selling of Indian hemp.

Eze, a resident of Ago Palace-way in Okota area of Lagos is facing a two-count charge of cultism and harmful acts.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at about 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 8 near Ago field in Ago-Okota area of Lagos.

According to her, the defendant was a member of a confraternity known as “Aiye” and was also an hemp supplier for the cult members.

Olaluwoye said that the police had gotten information about him, his activities and location.

The prosecutor said that police raided his house where a big tray of hemp and some cutlasses were recovered from his residence.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 42 (a) and 166 (a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 42 (a) stipulates a three-year jail term for offences relating to membership of unlawful society, while Section 166 stipulates three years imprisonment for harmful acts.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oghere said that the sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 17 for mention.