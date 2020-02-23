Team Nigeria has won the west & Central championship tournament organized by the Nigerian Golf Federation in Ikeja golf club, Lagos on Saturday.

The win came after a strong competitive spirit and zeal to clinch the maiden trophy.

Speaking to Daily Times, Nigeria team member, Owolabi Olajide said the team played with confidence although initially scared of team Gabon.

Olajide who topped the individual record with a total of 226 in excitement thanked the organizers for bringing forth a great tourney and always supporting golf in Nigeria.

Obije Christopher, Owolabi Olajide, John Okojie, Aghoroko Oghogho made the team cut after a qualifier.

The event which ended with smiles on every golfers face and rhyming testimonies of fair play had President Nigeria Golf Federation, His Excellency Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former President Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, Mrs Ekanem Ekwueme, Member of Ikeja golf club board of Trustees, Dr Gbenga Olowo present.