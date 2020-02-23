A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak has said that the Lagos State governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has silenced critics through his performances across all sectors of the economy especially human and infrastructural development.

The elder statesman made the remarks in his Lagos office where he expressed delight over several roads commissioned by the governor recently, saying, “what the opposition and critics thought he was not capable of doing is being done under their very noses.”

According to him, it is a thing of joy that in a short time of Sanwo-Olu in office, “has started showing his true colour as a performer and focused administrator, who understands what good governance is,” adding that, “that is just a tip off the iceberg compared to his performances in other sectors.”

Razak could not also hide his excitement that “the governor has not disappointed all his supporters,” saying, “his performances have also silenced the critics who were apprehensive when we insisted Sanwo-Olu is the right man for the job before the election last year.”

The elder statesman said, “the state of emergency the governor declared on roads during the rainy season and his promise to go out in full force when the rain subsided has started yielding fruits,” saying, “that has shown that Sanwo-Olu appreciates the role of good road in the economic upliftment of any society in the world.”

A strong member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Razak stated further that, the role of good roads in the economic growth of any country is enormous, adding that, “smooth movement of vehicles would eliminate wasting of productive hours and enhance maximum human productivity.”

Razak also gave Governor Sanwo-Olu a pass mark over his efforts towards human development for financial and economic empowerment of the state’s citizens, saying, the initiative of training 4, 885 people that graduated from the 17 Skill Acquisition Centres across the state earlier was a welcome development.

The elder statesman appreciates acquisition of skills in several trades like Fashion Designing, Hat and Bead making, Aluminium Fabrication, Shoe making among others as an avenue to increase the number of micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in the state and by extension improve the socio-economic status of the beneficiaries.

He therefore commended the people of Lagos for their patience, perseverance and understanding throughout the period the fixing of the roads lasted, saying the gains of their pains have come at last, just as he appealed to them to continue to support the administration to guarantee more dividends of democracy which he said, “has just started.”

His words: “I hereby urge our good people to keep on reciprocating Sanwo-Olu’s good gestures by doubling our support for him with a view to encouraging him to do more. And with the steps he has been taking so far, by walking his talk, he would surely deliver more democracy dividends to our doorsteps,” Razak enthused.