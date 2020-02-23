The Rivers state National Assembly caucus has condemned the attack on the Abuja residence of Peter Odili and his wife, Justice Mary Odili which they alleged was carried out by sponsored thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The attack on the Odili’s residence came on the heels of the Supreme Court judgment on the Bayelsa governorship election appeal before the apex court, which sacked David Lyon of the APC and replaced him with Douye Diri of the PDP as the duly elected governor.

In a statement by Senator George Sekibo and Rep. Kingsley Chinda respective, the caucus further registered its displeasure over the silence of the federal government and security agencies over the attack.

“The audacious act of primitivism and grave threat whereby, placard-carrying thugs invaded the privacy of the Odili’s and erected barricades against their residence for no other reason than that Justice Mary Odili participated in the Bayelsa governorship appeal as one among a five-man panel which heard the appeal and reached a unanimous decision that grates with the APC.

“This latest wanton shamelessness constitutes a new dimension in the continuing assault against the judiciary and once again, underlines Nigeria’s inexorable degeneration and descent into rapid lawlessness.

“We recall that in 2015, Rivers state was the victim of unfavourable judicial decisions where, in literally one fell swoop, 15 out its 16 members of the National Assembly were sacked.

“Painful as the decisions were, there was no recourse to self-help or threat of violence against any of the justices who sat on the appeals.

“We would like to point out that Justice Mary Odili, who has been inexplicably and unfairly targeted since the Bayelsa governorship decision, was a member of other panels of the Supreme Court which gave judgment in favour of at least three APC governors who are in office today,” the caucus declared.

The National Assembly members further called on Nigerians and the international community to rise to the occasion and hold the APC government responsible if anything happens to Justice Odili or any member of her family.