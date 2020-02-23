An undisclosed couple has been detained by the Anambra state Police Command for allegedly buying a 10-year- old baby girl.

Favour Asuquo is suspected to have been stolen from Akwa Ibom state in 2018 and was reportedly sold to the suspects in the commercial city of Onitsha for N800, 000.

Police investigation has it that the suspects had changed the victim’s name to Faith Ezeukwu soon after they bought her.

According to the police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the arrest on Sunday, the suspects were arrested by police detectives following intelligence report, revealing however, that the abductors of the baby were still at large.

He said that “on February 21, a girl child of about 10 years reasonably suspected to have been stolen from Akwa Ibom state since 2018 and sold to a couple in Anambra state at the rate of N800, 000 was rescued by police detectives attached to 33 division, Onitsha following intelligence report.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the child’s original name was Favour Asuquo before her new parents, the suspects who are now in police custody gave her a new name as Faith Ezeukwu after they allegedly bought her from her captors presently at large.

“Anyone with useful information about the rescued child should report at the 33 Police Station Onitsha or contact spokesman Anambra state Police Command headquarters, Awka through GSM number 08060970639 to enable the victim’s biological parents or close relatives identify her.”