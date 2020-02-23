Police operatives in Issele Uku community in Delta state on Sunday arrested two kidnap suspects identified as Nduka Ogbusomi and Adim Ofunne, and killed two others during a failed attempt to abduct the councillor representing Obomkpa in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Divisional Police Officer, Lawal Muhammad, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said that the kidnappers were members of an eight- man gang that has been operating in the area.

Apart from the two gang members arrested by the police and the two other killed during a gun fight, other members of the gang escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds.

He said that the suspects have been transferred to the anti -kidnapping unit of the state police command in Asaba, adding that the arrested gang members’ hail from Obomkpa Jesse and Issele Azagba communities and have confessed to terrorizing the area for years

It was gathered that the kidnap gang ambushed the councillor who was driving in his car and started shooting sporadically to scare away other motorists.

Unfortunately for them, the police acting on a tip -off mobilized to the scene where they engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle that saw two killed and two others arrested, while others escaped.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the arrest of the suspects, adding that efforts were ongoing to bring the fleeing suspects to book.

In another development, the anti -bunkering team of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Koko community has destroyed four large boats loading with smuggled crude oil and other petroleum by products in Benin and Escravos Rivers in the Delta state.

Head of the state’s IPMAN Anti-bunkering Unit, Wilfred Elebiri, who led the operations, confirmed to journalists at the weekend, that the boats were caught during their three- day operation to sanitize the coastal areas and waterways across the state of all forms of oil theft.