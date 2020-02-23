Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday called for concerted efforts by government at all levels to work for the progress of the country.

They spoke at the Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun, during a thanksgiving service by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to them, with collective efforts and determination, Nigeria would be better. Specifically, Osinbajo said that “with the steadfastness in the Senate, we will get it right in the country.

“Omo-Agege is committed and we thank God that we are here with our brother to celebrate.”

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, while lauding Sen. Omo-Agege for his courage, said, that “as a diverse people with different ethnic and religious backgrounds, we should work together to make Nigeria better.”

On his part, Gov. Okowa said that there is a lot of work to be done and stressed that while Nigerians should be committed to serving God, they should also be committed to serving the nation.

“Today is a big day not just for you, Senator Omo-Agege, but for the people of Delta Central and the entire state. Whatever you are was made possible by God and we thank you for remembering to appreciate God because it is never late to give thanks to God.

“There is a lot of work to be done in our state and the country; we should render service to God and mankind. I urge Deltans in the National Assembly to bring the much you can to Delta state even as you work for our nation for it to be progressive,” he said.

Earlier in his sermon, Very Rev. Fr. Mario Ozele, had said that Jesus requires His followers to forgive those who wrong them. According to him, Jesus requires his followers to be different from the people of the world.

Ozele urged Sen. Omo-Agege to forgive those who have abused him or offended him, saying “love them and pray for them to change positively. Love your enemies and pray for your persecutors; hatred kills and Nigeria is becoming a killing field due to anger and hatred.

“The early signs of genocide are in the air; Nigeria is weighed down by poverty and corruption, and the value of life in Nigeria is at an all time low, but God has plans for Nigeria.

“Nigeria will rise; there is hope because, those that trust in the Lord will never be put to shame. He has the power to deliver us; we should stand up for Jesus and stand up for Nigeria.” he said.

Sen. Omo-Agege thanked all those who contributed in different ways to his return to the Senate, disclosing that the thanksgiving was necessary because, it was God that made the success story possible.