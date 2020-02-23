Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday felicitated with the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, as he clocked 55 years.





In a statement in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor described the lawmaker as a courageous leader with sterling accomplishments.

He said that the contributions of Rep. Elumelu in the House of Representatives, especially the power sector probe has remained remarkable.



Gov. Okowa said that “as a lawmaker, you have remained outstanding and as a politician, you are a leading light and a role model for upcoming politicians.



“As a government, we appreciate your sublime contributions to the growth and development of our country, particularly your role in the development of the power and health sectors when you headed the committees of the House in those sectors from 2007 to 2010 and 2011 to 2015.



“We remain proud of your leadership role in the National Assembly and we will continue to make supplications to God to grant you good health and greater years ahead.



“I can attest to your devotion to excellence, commitment, simplicity and integrity and these qualities will continue to be a source of inspiration to all whose lives you have affected in many ways.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta state, I join your constituents, admirers and colleagues across the country to congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, on the occasion of your 55th birth anniversary.



“It is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and many more years of great accomplishments.”