Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has been honoured as the Change Ambassador on Security in Nigeria by the management of Centre for Change.

The honour was accorded to the Governor during the Exco meeting at the Government House, Awka.

The President Centre for Change, Dr. Joe Okei – Odumakin, who presented the award, said they were attracted by the giant strides of the present government, under Governor Willie Obiano, especially within security sector.

Dr. Okei – Odumakin observed that Gov Obiano had distinguished himself from other governors by prioritising security, geared towards protecting lives and property of Ndi Anambra.

Odumakin said: “This is the first time the Centre for Change is appreciating any sitting government in Nigeria since it was set up in 2003.

“The Centre took keen interest in Governor Obiano’s strides of development, especially in security. Indeed, the global village is happy with what he is doing.

“We have been following his activities. We saw the launch of Operation Kpochapu, a security outfit that combines all security agencies. This is to ensure that security is formidable.

“Before now, Ndi Anambra performed marriage rites outside the state. No investor was in the state. Infact, Anambra was near collapsing until the emergence of Governor Willie Obiano.

“He started by organising security summit, with the heavy presence of some security experts from Israel.

“We observed the purchased of over 40 Innoson vehicles and 60 SUVs to security team. The introduction of CCTV powered by solar is also a boost to his security initiatives.

“It is in view of all these that the Centre for Change decided to honour and present and award to him. This is the first time the Centre is awarding any Government,” Okei – Odumakin disclosed.

Receiving the award, Gov Willie Obiano, who emphasised that security is collective responsibility, noted that his administration would not relent in providing adequate facilities that would consolidate his success on Security.

Obiano promised to continue in the fight against crime and criminality in ensuring adequate business friendly environment.

The Governor, who dedicated the award to his hard working executive members, charged them to redouble their efforts in initiating lofty ideas that would further project the state to limelight.

While commending them for the award, the Governor described the leader of the team, Dr. Okei – Odumakin, as a fearless fighter for Justice.

It would be recalled that Dr. Okei-Odumakin is the President of Campaign for Democracy (CD), President of Women Arise for Change Initiative (WA) and the chairperson of Task force at Professor Wole Soyinka’s ‘Citizens Forum’ among other civil society statuses.

The Centre for Change is a non-governmental, not-for- profit organisation established in July 2003 by Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, a renowned human rights activist, who have spent most of her practice and time in the struggle for a democratic Nigeria and the building of a civil and virile society where there is respect and dignity for human person.