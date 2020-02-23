

In furtherance of the state government’s job creation drive, 300 youths in Edo State besieged the premises of the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City, for auditions to fill roles for a new television series by Africa Magic bring produced in partnership with the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs).





Managing Director, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the state government is keen on exploiting opportunities in Nigeria’s growing film industry to empower youths in the state so they could be productive and contribute meaningfully to the state’s development

According to her, “We are very delighted that there was a massive turnout for the auditions to fill the roles of the new Television series being produced by Africa Magic. 300 persons turned up for the audition and we are certain that we will be able to fill the 60 percent slots reserved for cre and talents from the state.”



She added that the television series is coming as a result of the recent parley held with stakeholders in Nigeria’s film industry, noting that the partnership resulted in the setting up of the Edo Creative Hub, which has trained hundreds of youths in filmmaking.



She noted, “The state government has created an enabling environment for talents to flourish in the film industry. We have trained filmmakers who are already producing movies in partnership with top practitioners in the industry. But with the TV series, we are providing the opportunity for a lot of persons to express themselves on the screen and have a shot at the limelight.