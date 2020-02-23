The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Rajab 1441AH from February 24.

Rajab is the seventh month in the Islamic calendar which comes before Sha’aban then the compulsory fasting month of Ramadan.

Gbajabiamila bags traditional title in Kebbi

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Prof. Sambo Junaidu on Sunday in Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that February 24, 2020 which is equivalent to 29th day of Jumada-Al-Thani 1441AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Rajab 1441AH.

“Muslim faithful are therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the sultan,” he said.

The sultan further prayed for all Muslims for Allah’s help in the discharge of their religious duties.