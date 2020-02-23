Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf has tasked the troops of amphibious units in sub-sector 4 of Sector 1 in Mahada and Blangoua on the shore of Lake Chad on synergy.

The Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, Col. Timothy Antigha, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Yusuf commended the troops for their level of discipline, but emphasised the need for synergy between Chadian and Cameroonian forces deployed in the locality.

He further advised troops to operate seamlessly across national boundaries in line with the spirit of the MNJTF.

“The international border separating you are colonial relics that should not prevent you from sharing information and undertaking joint operations to flush out Boko Haram terrorists lurking in your localities,” he said.

Yusuf urged commanders to engage with their host communities to build the mutual confidence and cohesion needed to defeat Boko Haram terrorists and end the insurgency.

He also urged them to ensure that their protection was of utmost importance.

“The force commander also inspected equipment and the state of readiness of troops, assuring that urgent steps would be taken to address lapses observed.

“In the spirit of civil – military relations, the force commander and the host Sector Commander, Brig. Gen. Dobekreo Bouba and other members of the entourage also interacted with the mayor of Blangoua and other dignitaries in Blangoua town hall before returning to N’Djamena,” Antigha disclosed.