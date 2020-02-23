

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state at the weekend ordered the sack and arrest of Ubeyi Development Centre Coordinator, Uche Ibiam, who allegedly shot dead one Enyinna Ibiam at the state primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The order came barely two days after the bloody councillorship primaries of the PDP, which took place in the 13 local government areas and in 171 wards of the state.

Gov. Umahi, who ordered the arrest and sack of the aide, made this known in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala.

The statement reads in part: “The Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi, has directed the immediate removal from office and arrest of the Coordinator Ubeyi Development Centre, Uche Ibiam and Ibiam Ibiam Ogbonnaya Junior, (a.k.a. Terror), technical assistant to governor on security for allegedly being involved in a murder case.

“The governor further directed that security agents should carry out a full investigation and prosecute all those found guilty in accordance to the law.

“His Excellency further assures Ebonyians of his continuous commitment in protecting life and property in the state.”

The sacked coordinator, Ibiam was said to have pulled out a gun to shoot his brother, Ibiam Ogbonnaya Junior (a.k.a. Terror), who is the technical assistant to the governor on security, but the intended victim dodged and the bullet hit the victim.



The victim was before his untimely death a staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Uwanna, but died while trying to separate a fight between the sacked coordinator and his brother when the bullet hit him and pierced through his nose.