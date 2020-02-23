The Lagos state Police Command’s Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants in a joint operation with operatives from the Ijora Badia Police Division and the Ikorodu Police Division have arrested 17 notorious cultists, involved in a supremacy clash at Iso Isu area of Ijora Badia and Ikorodu.

The suspects who identified themselves as members of ‘Aiye’ and ‘Eiye’ confraternities were arrested over the weekend.

It was gathered that the warring groups in their numbes had taken to the streets, brandishing dangerous arms and charms, and inflicting various degree of injuries on antagonists.

In a statement issued on the arrested suspects on Sunday, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkanah Bala gave the identities of some of the suspects as Abiodun (21), Emola Kamal (20), Muritala Gbadeyanka (18), Kadiri Bashorun (28) and Adebayo Ebiesuwa (25).

Others include Ajayi Ibrahim (21), Isiaka Abdullah (23) and Yusuf Balogun (25).

Bala said: “Ijora Badia Police Station received a distress call that two rival cult groups armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, engaged themselves in a battle for supremacy at Iso Isu area Ijora Badia and inflicted various degrees of injury on each other.

“Police operatives from Ijora Badia Division and Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants from the command headquarters, Ikeja, were mobilised to the area. Five suspects were arrested.

“In a related development, the Ikorodu Police Station received information that members of ‘Aiye’ and ‘Eiye’ Confraternities attacked each other at Ladega area in Ikorodu and one Lateef Ganiyu Akinpelu (24) was seriously injured.

“Police operatives from Ikorodu division, Area N, Shagamu Road, Ipakodo, Rapid Response Squad and Special Anti – Robbery Squad, were mobilised to the scene.

“The injured person was rushed to the General hospital Ikorodu, where he is currently receiving treatment. 12 suspects were arrested. One locally made pistol was also recovered. The 17 suspects confessed to be members of the ‘Aiye’ and ‘Eiye’ confraternity. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will soon be charged to court.”