Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday showered encomiums on the Esama of Benin and the Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Chief Gabriel gbinedion for pioneering private universities education in the country.

Jonathan gave the commendation in Benin while performing the formalisation ceremony of the naming of the College of Arts and Social Sciences of the Igbinedion University, Okada after him.

He called on other well -meaning Nigerians to emulate the example of Chief Igbinedion, who he said has excelled in all aspects of human endeavour.

The ex-president appreciated the management of the university for deeming it fit to name the college after him, a gesture he said spoke volumes of the high esteem the university holds him, noting that naming a college after a person was the highest honour a university can possibly do for an individual.

He however, promised to meet with the dean of the college before the University’s next convocation with a view to identifying areas of collaboration and assistance.

Earlier, the Esama of Benin, Chief Igbinedion, stated that the naming of the college of arts and social sciences of the university after the former President was based on his remarkable and outstanding performance as president of the country and his humility as a person.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ikechukwu Ezemonye in his speech said former President Jonathan was found deserving of the honour because of his invaluable contributions to the development of the country, with particular reference to his democratic ideals that has drawn both national and international respect and recognition.

According to the vice chancellor, the ceremony is the formal handing over of the college of arts and social sciences of the country’s premier private university to the former president of the country.

“It is important to mention that Igbinedion University, Okada, is the flagship of private universities in Nigeria. We are inspired by the dogged and humanitarian character of our founders.

“Since Igbinedion University was created, it has created transformation and changes in the higher education sector of this country.

“Today, our university is standing on five pillars of qualitative education. We insist on qualitative education so that our graduates will become the best in the country, just as we believe that research and innovation drive the economy of the whole world. Therefore, in our university we insist on research through public health activities and public health innovation,” Ezemonye said.