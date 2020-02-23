Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Kano state chapter, Alhaji Bashir Dan-malam, has commended the management of Petroleum Pricing Marketing Company (PPMC)/Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for ensuring the success of ‘Operation White’ project which was launched by the federal government last year.

This is contained in a statement signed by state IPMAN chairman and issued to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

According to Dan-malam, the commendation is necessary because ‘Operation White’ has addressed the seemingly intractable issue of fuel scarcity, especially during the Yuletide season.

Dan-malam attributed the success of the project to the leadership qualities and doggedness of the Managing Director of PPMC, Alhaji Bala Wunti, who he said continued with the good works of his predecessor, Alhaji Umar Ajiya.

The IPMAN chairman noted that Wunti is always in close contact with marketers since the ‘Operation White’ was introduced last year in order to ensure its success.

“Operation White’ is an initiative which takes stock of all products lifted across the country in a transparent manner. The initiative has helped curtail the smuggling of petroleum products and reduced imported consumption figures,” Dan-malam said.

He therefore, called on members of the association across the country to adopt the principles of ‘Operation White’ in order to ensure smooth supply and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

It would be recalled that the federal government introduced ‘Operation White’ to ensure transparency and accountability of petroleum products supply and distribution in the country.

The initiative was also aimed at deploying adequate measures to ensure that all molecules of regulated petroleum products imported by the NNPC were well accounted for and utilised in the country for the benefit of Nigerians,