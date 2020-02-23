In response to the spate of irregular migration in Nigeria, an international non-governmental organisation, the Society for the Reconciliation of Distressed Nigerians in Diaspora (SORENID), has been inaugurated in Anambra State to help create massive awareness on the dangers of the trend.

The inauguration of the state branch of SORENID was aimed at eradicating from the root the causes of irregular migration and human trafficking in Anambra and Nigeria at large.

Performing the inauguration on Friday in Awka, the state capital, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SORENID, Sir Uchenna Benson Okafor, said the initiative was a way of giving back to the society, adding that Anambra was one of the states in the country seriously affected by the negative effects of human trafficking, xenophobia and irregular migration.

The founder, recalling the 2015 and 2019 xenophobia attacks in South Africa, indicated that such forms of attacks were likely to recur with Nigerian business people continuing to bear the brunt.

Okafor called on youths in the state to shun irregular migration, and to ensure they learnt skills in their interest areas before legitimately embarking on journeys abroad. He urged the federal and state governments to take necessary steps to ensure that Nigerians in diaspora were protected.

He regretted that some people were being purposely deceived to travel to other countries through the wrong routes and without proper documentation, resulting in their humiliation, deportation, human slavery, incarceration and most times, death.

He said: “SORENID is working closely with foreign partners, stakeholders and well meaning good people of Anambra State to set up a standard ‘Diaspora Rescue Village’ in the state where young people especially those intending to travel abroad would be made to acquire necessary indigenous skills which they can export to other countries.

“Diaspora village would offer all kinds of skills and training programmes to enable them become employers of labour abroad, instead of exporting poverty and crime.

“It would also ensure softtlanding and adequate rehabilitation of distressed and deported Nigerians by offering them choice skill training and after-training empowerment, to enable them integrate back to the economy”.

In a remark, Hon MaryJane Udemezue, the SORENED Anambra State Coordinator, expressed optimism that she and her team would work assiduously to ensure that they lived up to their expectations.

She promised to bring to the fore programmes that would ensure that youths were sensitised on the dangers of irregular migration.

READ ALSO: Police nab couple for buying stolen child in Anambra

While commending the national leadership of SORENID for bestowing them with the mandate to eradicate irregular migration and trafficking in the state, the state coordinator called on government to provide more enabling environment to enable the youths thrive.

Earlier, Dr. Oliver Nwodo, a member of SORENID, recounted the excruciating pains he underwent during his irregular trip to Italy, and encouraged youths to always follow the right routes.

Regretting the high level of quest for materialism among youths, he called on parents to stop putting unnecessary pressure on their children but to pay closer attention to them.