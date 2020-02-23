Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to secure Manchester City a 1-0 Premier League victory at Leicester City after yet another penalty miss by Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday.

It looked like being a frustrating day for second-placed City when Kasper Schmeichel saved Sergio Aguero’s spot kick just past the hour but Jesus spared his blushes.

The Brazilian was fractionally onside as he collected a pass by former Leicester title winner Riyad Mahrez and he showed great composure to power a shot past Schmeichel.

Victory lifted City seven points above Leicester in the battle for runners-up spot behind runaway leaders Liverpool who remain 19 points clear before their clash with lowly West Ham United at Anfield on Monday.

The only surprise was that it took so long for the deadlock to be broken in an absorbing clash at the King Power stadium.

Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy was denied by the post in the first half while Schmeichel made impressive saves from Kevin de Bruyne and Aguero.

Aguero’s penalty miss means City have failed to convert five of their last seven spot kicks in all competitions.( Reuters/NAN)