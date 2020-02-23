The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has assured Nigerians of constant maintenance of 36, 000 kilometres of federal highways across the country in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Managing Director of the agency, Nurudeen Rafindadi, gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Sunday.

He said that “FERMA is working with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and we will ensure we carry out our work to complement each other in whatever gaps are left.

“There are 36, 000 kilometres of federal highways across the nation; our objective is to ensure smooth and free flow of traffic and stop any major distraction of traffic.

“Stop any trace of road that will cut one out of the country from the other, we will quickly undertake the repairs.”

According to him, the agency is currently working on the Gombe-Biu Road to ensure the free flow of traffic for motorists and their safety, while the Federal Ministry of Works is working on the Gombe-Numan-Yola Road.

He said some road projects would be captured in the 2021 budget, adding that currently they were working on the proposal.

“Currently we are working on the 2021 budget because by August this year, we have to submit and defend our budget and a road like Gombe-Potiskum is the road that we are including in that budget,” Rafindadi said.