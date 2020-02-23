Mrs Alimat Yusuf, former Commissioner for Education in Kwara has identified lack of synergy among critical stakeholders as one of the factors responsible for underdevelopment in the nation’s education sector.

Yusuf made the assertion on the sideline of the 17th Annual Inter-House Athletic competition of the Federal Government Girls College, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Yusuf, who is also Chairman, School Based Management Committee (SBMC) of the college, said there was presently no coordination between government, parents and the students in the education system.

According to him, each of this critical segment of the education sector has different beliefs and approach without clear cut understanding on how to go about the system.

“The government as the regulator is on one side while the parents and the students are on another page entirely.

“The desired transformation in the sector could not be achieved until there is a formidable and workable synergy among these critical stakeholders,’’ said Yusuf.

The ex-commissioner expressed displeasure over the recent delisting of 165 schools by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for exam malpractices in the 2019 SSCE examination.

“This is the product of lack of synergy among the stakeholders which to be seriously addressed.

“Government as the regulator must be seen to be proactive and forthcoming with policies that will benefit everyone while parents and students must not compromise the laid down rules and regulations,” he said.

Yusuf urged the students to engage more in sporting activities along side their academic pursuit in order to stay healthy.

Mrs Oluwatoyin Kolawole, the College Principal, expressed the management’s commitment toward sustaining sporting activities among the students and officials.

Kolawole listed the advantages of girls’ involvement in sports to include helping to have greater confidence, self-esteem and pride in their physical and social activities.

She added that their involvement in sports could also help to distract girls attention from involvement in drugs and other illicit acts and help them to excel in their academic pursuit.

She further said that it could as well as assist girls in developing transferable skills such as leadership skills, teamwork and goals getting.

The principal urged everyone to always involve in one form of sporting activities or the other in order to maintain healthy minds.

Alhaji Olabisi Salami, the Executive Director, Mucenty Hotels, Omu-Aran, who is the Chairman of the event, said sports and academic were two inseparable entities.

“You need to engage in sporting activities to have healthy minds while you need a healthy mindset to excel in academic pursuit.

“The two (sports and academics) go hand in hand and inseparable, so it is going to be beneficial for students, irrespective of the classes and categories, to be active participants in sports alongside their academic programmes.

He however urged the students to avoid indecent and illicit acts that could be capable of tarnishing, not only their images, but that of the school and their parents. (NAN)