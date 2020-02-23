Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has joined other Pan-Africanists in New York to remind the Africans in Diaspora of their roots.

The event was the Pan-African Unity Dialogue (PAUD) hosted by the Institute of the Black World 21st century based in the United States.

The forum was in commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the death of prominent black civil rights campaigner, El-Hajj El-Shabazz, popularly known as Malcom X.

The high profile event brought together politicians, diplomats, Africa-American community leaders, scholars, civil society and religious leaders.

Dabiri-Erewa, who was the special guest of honour, emphasised the need for unity and cooperation between Africans abroad and those back home to develop the continent.

“It is important that we walk together. If the Chinese, Indians, Asians are investing in Africa, why aren’t we in America?

“We have a powerful group in this hall this afternoon. At the end of this session, we need to work together to develop the continent; that is your region, that is your home.

“We have a programme that welcomes you; it is an economic connection, it is a spiritual connection, it is an emotional connection, a physical connection, it is a deep connection.

“That connection must be developed, it must be strengthened within the continent of Africa and between our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora,” she said.

Speaking in that vein, Rep. Sadipe dismissed the notion of white supremacy, arguing that Africa was already recording firsts in science and technology before the incursion of the colonialists.

“Africa is not just a place of mud huts and unintelligent people. Africans are intelligent people. The first eye surgery was done in Africa in Timbuktu. So many firsts were done in Africa.

“It is important that we break that narrative, that narrative of who we are, and go back to the true narrative of our forefathers,” she said.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians and other Africans in the Diaspora to return home and invest in the continent for its growth and development, while emphasizing the need for them to educate their children about Africa to preserve their heritage.

The event featured the premier of a film titled: “Badagry: The joy of return” by award winning Nigerian documentary filmmaker, Ronke Macaulay. The 15-minute documentary is about the journey of an American delegation to Badagry in Lagos.