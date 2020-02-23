President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday charged the 786 graduating students of the Federal University Dutse (FUD), on the application of their knowledge in National development.

Buhari, who was represented by Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, gave the charge at the institution’s 2019/2020 Convocation Ceremony in Dutse.

The president urged the graduates to play an active role in making the nation a thing of pride thereby developing good model through their lifestyles in the society.

He, however, expressed happiness over the level of security sustained at the institutions, saying the university stand among the best in terms of security, academic standard and infrastructural development.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Fatima Mukhtar, said 52 students graduated with First Class degrees in the 2019/2020 academic session.

Giving a breakdown of the classes of degrees, Mukhtar said that a total of 786 students graduated in 19 different programmes.

Of the number, 52 made First Class, 291 made Second Class Upper division, while 338 graduated in the Second Class Lower Division.

The vice chancellor said 105 of the graduates were in the Third Class category.

“Of the 52 with the first class honours degree, 15 were in Biotechnology, 14 from Microbiology, six from Computer Science, one in Forestry and Wildlife Management, one each in Criminology and Security Studies and Economics,” she added.

Similarly, the Alhaji Ibrahim Akuyam, the pro-chancellor of the university, said the management had adhered to the committee system in addressing critical issues.

“This strategy enabled the full participation of all relevant stakeholders and at the end resulted in excellent industrial relations in addition to other successes,” he said. (NAN)