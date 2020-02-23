The Chairman of the Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Hamza Koshe has applauded Governor Bala Mohammed for not unnecessarily interfering in the party’s affairs.

The PDP chairman made the commendation on Saturday while speaking to journalists on the just concluded party’s stakeholders meeting conducted at the Government House Bauchi.

While assuring the governor of the party’s total support, he commended the members for the peaceful conduct of the stakeholders meeting.

On his part, Governor Bala Mohammed insisted that the PDP led administration in the state will make an impact without looking at personal interest.

The governor said the meeting discussed extensively on the need to provide leadership and good governance to the citizens of the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed who presided over the stakeholders meeting, explained that the meeting was targeted at discussing on how to conduct the forthcoming party’s congresses without conflict.

“The PDP led administration in Bauchi State will make the difference by making a positive impact on the lives of the citizenry without looking at our personal interest.

“We came as stakeholders of the PDP in Bauchi State to discuss on the congresses that are coming. You know we in PDP are really deepening stakeholding and we are following good governance where rule of law is always in the front burner.

“We are given a time table by the National body to start preparation for the congresses. Our leader in the National Secretariat, Senator Nazif Gamawa as a member of the stakeholders also came to join us in the meeting.”

According to him, the meeting is an opportunity for the stakeholders to discuss on the need for his administration to be accountable by delivering on its campaign promises of overcoming the challenges facing the state.