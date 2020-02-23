Youths of Amaokpala in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State have joined in the campaign against Lassa fever and Coronavirus.

Amaokpala youths came out en mass during a public englightenment on the prevention of Coronavirus, Lassa fever and other infectious diseases, organised by the Special Adviser Governor Willie Obiano to on Public Orientation and Special Duties, Mrs. Ify Obinabo.

The event also featured intensive training on Digital and knowledge based economy.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Ify Obinabo disclosed that one of the importance of the meeting was to educate the youths on measures to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus and the spread of Lassa fever in the state.

Mrs. Obinabo admonished the youths to imbibe cleanliness and personal hygiene such as regular washing of hands, regular use of sanitizers and avoidance of body contact with people and rats to avoid the spread of Lassa fever.

She also warned against contact with Bats and other related animals to avoid its outbreak.

Hon Obinabo revealed that the state Governor, Willie Obiano had provided every opportunity for the people to maintain quality living.

She urged them to register in the Health Insurance scheme, which would enable them have access to wealthy life.

READ ALSO: NIRSAL’s 4m jobs boost for poverty alleviation – BMO

Also speaking at the event, the member representing Orumba North in the state House of Assembly, Architect Emeka Aforka, noted that the choice of training on Digital Economy is based on the fact that the world has become highly digitized.

Hon Aforka said the programme was in line with the state government’s initiative to train Ten Thousand Anambra Youths in enterpreneural skills, to become self-reliant.

Aforka explained that the training would improve the living standard of the youths, geared towards making them self-Independent.

He said that such training was very necessary since white collar jobs had become a mirage.