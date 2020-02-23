Convener, Imo Concerned Citizens Forum (ICCF), Kingsley Onwubiko, says Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) is still the lead counsel to former Governor Emeka Ihedioha in the fongoing Supreme Court review of the Imo state gubernatorial election judgment.

Onwubiko made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja and dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the Agabi (SAN) had withdrawn from the pending case.

“The rumour that Agabi (SAN) has withdrawn from the Supreme Court review is not only baseless, but concocted to misinform the unsuspecting public and in a bid to distort the fact,” he said.

The ICCF convener who described Agabi (SAN) as a conscientious lawyer, called on media practitioners to always investigate facts for better and qualitative dissemination of information.

“Chief Agabi (SAN) by his attainment as a senior advocate of Nigeria and a former attorney -general of the country and the lead counsel to Ihedioha, his withdrawal, if true, would have made headlines in national dailies,” he observed.

Onwubiko therefore, described the rumour as not just a wishful thinking of enemies of Imo people, but a figment of their own imagination.

”Kanu Agabi (SAN) has reassured that he is emotionally committed to getting justice in the matter for review between Uzodinma and Ihedioha at the Supreme Court Of Nigeria,” he said.

Onwubiko however, expressed optimism in the competence of Ihedioha’s legal team ably led by Agabi (SAN) in restoring the former governor’s mandate.

He restated Imo people’s support for Ihedioha, saying that “the good people of Imo are solidly behind the man they voted for in 2019.”