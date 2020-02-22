Two contestants, Omotayo Olagunju and Serikudi Olayinka Azeezat, have emerged winners of the FashMode Reality TV Show, season one.



The show which was powered by La Mode Magazine, sort to identify young talents in the fashion and modeling industry, as well as provide them with opportunities to excel locally and internationally.

Couple who married 3 days after meeting celebrates 40 years of successful union



Daily Times reports that 24 persons contested in the five weeks long show, where Olagunju came top in the designers category, while Azeezat took the lead in the modeling category.



According to the Publisher/ CEO of La Mode Magazine, and sponsor of the show, Sandra Odige, the winners walked away with a whooping sum of N3 million each, an all expense paid trip to Dubai, courtesy of Egypt Air, amongst other goodies.



Speaking at the grand finale of the show which ended recently in Lagos, Odige appreciated the support the show got from Egypt Air, Vava Funiture, Miranda Brand, Odis, and Needlekraft Fashion School.



She said: “Five weeks ago, La Mode Magazine premiered the maiden episode of it’s innovative and unique reality TV competition, FashMode, a first if its kind in Africa reality TV competition, that seeks to promote and shine the light on the African Fashion and Modeling Industry, and eventually present to the continent and the world at large its Ultimate Designer-Model Combo.



“ FashMode saw 24 contestants (12 emerging fashion designers, and 12 aspiring models), originally put in one house, properly groomed and drilled in all areas of their profession, including research,strategic partnerships, public speaking, executive presentations, masterclass and others.



“ The show saw top celebrities, like actors, Belinda Effah and Linda Osifo, and top entrepreneurs like Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi, and Adedotun Adeyeye of Fresh by Dotun brand, come mentor and teach the contestants on things that will help them grow and be sustainable in their career paths.



“ In the search for the Ultimate Designer-Model Combo, the contestants were given tasks each week, to put their creativity and entrepreneurial skills to test, occasionally randomly pairing each designer to a model and vice versa, to create a master piece, and at the end of each week, at least two or more contestants were evicted.



“ At the end of the competition, Designer, Omotayo Olagunju and Model, Serikudi Olayinka Azeezat, emerged as the Ultimate Designer-Model Combo, and walked away with the sum of N3 million each, they also won an all expense paid trip to Dubai, courtesy Egypt Air, and many more endorsement deals worth millions of Naira that will follow.”