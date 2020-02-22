The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Sokoto Province, Region 18, on Saturday extended food assistance to more than 50 widows of Policemen who lost their lives in service.

The widows, who are resident in Sokoto State even after the death of their spouses, were each supported with 4kg bag of rice and cooking ingredients by the RCCG.

Adeboye’s wife: We share food every week at IDP camp

Presenting the items at the Sokoto Metro Area Command, the RCCG Pastor, Mr. Oluwabunmi Isiaka, said that the aim was to appreciate the sacrifices the slain officers made in safeguarding citizens.

“We are here today to share with you the sorrows of your lost husbands and appreciate the sacrifice they made with their lives for us to live.

“We do not have much to give; or to pay for such sacrifice, but we only want to show love with the very little we have to all of you today,” Isiaka said.

Isiaka, who prayed for the widows and their children, assured them that with God, more support would be coming from the Church to them.

In his remarks the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, appreciated the gesture and commitment of the Church.

Kaoje, represented by the Command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police on Administration and Finance, Mr. Godwin Aghaulor, urged the widows to continue to pray for the souls of their departed husbands.

He also reassured them that the Police was committed to ensuring that all benefits of officers who lost their lives in service, were fully paid to their families as soon as possible.

(NAN)